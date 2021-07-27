Lighting up near or around the library is no longer allowed.
At last week’s meeting, the Wood County District Public Library Board of Trustees approved a new policy on smoking.
Smoking is now prohibited in all buildings and on all grounds owned by the library.
Smoking is defined as use of any tobacco or nicotine product of any kind, including using e-cigarettes and vaping.
If visitors must smoke, they must do so in the municipal-owned sidewalk along the street and at a distance sufficient to keep smoke from entering library buildings.
This is for patrons, said library Director Michael Penrod, adding that staff are already not allowed to smoke in library-owned vehicles.
He also said that smoking hasn’t been a huge issue this last year because people are running in and out of the building, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and not hanging around the building.
Board member John Fawcett said most people would assume that smoking is not allowed anywhere anymore.
Penrod said some patrons do try to light up in the library on occasion.
“We had someone … vaping in a corner,” he said of an incident recently.
Fiscal Officer Linda Joseph said that some smokers will sit on a bench outside the North Church Street library entrance. Then smoke comes into building or people must walk through it to enter the library.
The library is expected to purchase signage to notify patrons of the changes.
The board made some other policy changes at the July 19 meeting.
The list of protect classes was also updated to include race, color, religion, gender, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, veteran status, military status, age, generic orientation or any other characteristic protect by federal, state or local law.
The list of family members for the bereavement policy was also updated. Aunt, uncle, grandparent-in-law and domestic partner were added.