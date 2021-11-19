A Metroparks Toledo manager has been named the new Wood County Park District director.
The board announced on Friday that the search for a new director/secretary of the Wood Park District has been completed and that Christopher Smalley will start on Dec. 6. His starting annual salary is $94,182.
Smalley is the regional manager of operations, park services supervisor for Metroparks Toledo. He has been employed by Metroparks Toledo since 2010. From 2000-10 Smalley was employed by the Wood County Park District where he served as a stewardship specialist and stewardship coordinator.
He has a bachelor’s degree in science, environmental studies and land use planning, an associate’s degree in science, and is a Certified Peace Officer in the State of Ohio.
The board will take formal action and introduce Smalley to the public before his employment begins.
There were 26 people who applied for the position.
The board found 10 to be qualified and offered interviews to four candidates. Three accepted and were interviewed.
County park Director Neil Munger in March announced his resignation, which is effective in February. Munger has been with the district for 30 years, 20 as the director.
The district has 19 parks and the headquarters on Mercer Road.