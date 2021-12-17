When the Wood County Park District director job became available, Chris Smalley’s colleagues at Metroparks Toledo started congratulating him — before he even applied for the job.
Everyone, from his peers, to the Wood County board members, believes Smalley is the best fit for the director’s job.
“I work with a great group of people at metroparks. They probably knew I was going to take the job, before I did,” Smalley said. “As soon as word got out that it was open, they all were ‘we’re going to lose you, right?’
“Part of that is, I’ve never made it a secret how much I enjoyed my time here. And how much I truly like Wood County.”
Smalley started the Wood County director’s job on Dec. 6. His annual salary is $94,182.
Smalley said he’s not going to try to make the Wood County Park District a mirror image of Metroparks Toledo.
“This is a different identity. It’s not apples to apples. Lucas County and the metroparks have their own identity. Wood County and the Wood County Park District has its own identity. I don’t think those need to be in competition with one another,” he said.
When Smalley, who is 47, started college, he didn’t have designs on a park director job, or even working at a park. He grew up in Stormville, New York, outside of Poughkeepsie.
“I came out to Northwest Ohio to go to grad school at UT (University of Toledo) for geology. I had no real plans to be in the park and rec business.”
He credited Neil Munger, who is retiring as Wood County director, for developing him, along with Tim Gallaher, the natural resources manager for the Toledo Metroparks and the former natural resources director for Wood County parks.
“Tim is one of those guys who pushes you to be your best, and be true to yourself,” Smalley said.
He started at the bottom of the Wood County parks employment chain, 20 years ago, in mowing and maintenance. He became a stewardship naturalist, then became stewardship coordinator, developing volunteers.
“In between, I did many a plant sale, many different cool things,” Smalley said.
He helped develop the greenhouse at Reuthinger Preserve in Northwood.
After 10 years with Wood County parks, Smalley went to work for Metroparks Toledo. Most recently, he was the regional manager of operations, park services supervisor.
He has a bachelor’s degree in science, environmental studies and land use planning, an associate’s degree in science, and is a certified peace officer in the State of Ohio.
Smalley and his wife, Jody, live in Maumee and have three daughters.
There were 26 people who applied for the position. The board found 10 to be qualified and offered interviews to four candidates. Three accepted and were interviewed.
Sandy Wiechman, president of the park board, said Smalley checked every box including supervisory skills, land acquisition, levy knowledge and park experience.
“His qualifications were second to none,” she said.
Board member Denny Parish said Smalley was hands-down the best candidate, and the search firm manager agreed.
“He said he’s done this over two dozen times and that was the single best interview he’s ever seen,” Parish said. “We knew he was the one.
“He knows our parks system — that’s such a big advantage. He loves this place, he spent 10 years with us.”
A goal for Smalley will be to promote the Wood County parks, Parish said.
“I think the metroparks do a remarkable job of selling themselves. I’m of the hopes he’s going to do the same thing here,” he said.
Another immediate challenge is hiring replacements for the head ranger and the assistant director, who are retiring, Parish said.
“There’s some big holes to fill, and he’s going to have to start working on those almost immediately.”
Munger in March announced his resignation, which is effective in February. Munger has been with the district for 30 years, 20 as the director.
The district has 19 parks and the headquarters on Mercer Road.