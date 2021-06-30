The western Lake Erie forecast for harmful algal blooms is expected to be a smaller for the second year in a row.
The 2021 forecast is predicting a 3 on the severity index, with a 2-4.5 likely range, according to Richard Stumpf, Ph.D., National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science.
“Both last year and this year, relatively mild rainfall in the spring has led to less phosphorus being carried into the lake, which means smaller blooms,” Stumpf said in a Wednesday virtual press conference. “While this is good news, the concentration of phosphorus still remains the same as recent years. Until we begin to see reductions in the concentration of phosphorus, the next year with above-average rainfall will have a more severe bloom.”
This is explained by a dryer spring, which meant a lower flow in the Maumee River likely resulting in less phosphorus fertilizer runoff into Lake Erie, he said.
The bloom is also expected to be later and more patchy. NOAA expects a start of the visible bloom in mid to late July. This is because of cool lake temperatures in May and early June, resulting in low concentrations of the toxic cyanobacteria, Stumpf said.
He believes this could be the beginning of a dry period. The wet period started in 2008.
“I will also note that each one of these wet periods has gotten a little larger and that is consistent with the climate changes which have shown a slow increase in rainfall in this area,” Stumpf said.
Phosphorus reductions of 40% have been recommended since 2002 but have not been implemented, he said. Stumpf said that models indicate the blooms would now be negligible if the reductions been implemented.
Last year’s bloom was measured at a 3. The index is based on the bloom’s biomass – the amount of algae – during the peak 30 days of the bloom. An index above 5 indicates more severe blooms. Blooms over 7 are particularly severe, with extensive scum formation and coverage affecting the lake.
The index uses multi-spectral bloom data based on the color of the water surface. That data is collected by both of the European Union’s Copernicus Sentinel-3a satellites.
The toxicity level of the 2014 harmful algal bloom prompted a shutdown of the Toledo water system for more than 400,000 people during two days at the peak of the bloom, resulting in an estimated $65 million total economic loss. Almost 50,000 of those water customers were from Wood County.
Lake Erie blooms of blue-green algae, also called cyanobacteria, are capable of producing the liver toxin microcystin. Presence of the toxin prevents people from fishing, swimming, boating and visiting the shoreline, and harms the region’s summer tourism economy.
Toxin is also harmful to skin, and Stumpf recommended that dogs also be kept out of the water as it is also harmful to their skin and when they drink it.
The largest blooms occurred in 2011, with a severity index of 10, and 2015, exceeding the scale and measuring at a severity index of 10.5.
Stumpf said that areas with high concentration of the bloom have a strong risk of scum during calm days. In 2017 scum was present into the Maumee River and across Lake Erie into Canada.
Researchers also commented on the impact of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, which is meant to help clean up Lake Erie and reduce or eliminate the harmful algal blooms.
“I think it’s a little too soon to see the effects of H2Ohio yet,” said Laura Johnson, Heidelberg University, National Center for Water Quality Research. “A lot of the H2Ohio agricultural practices are just being implemented, starting last fall and into the spring.
“I am very hopeful, especially with the agricultural H2Ohio practices, which have a big focus on nutrient management.”
The NOAA Lake Erie Information and Forecasts Bulletin has a new website, https://coastalscience.noaa.gov/research/stressor-impacts-mitigation/hab-forecasts/lake-erie/