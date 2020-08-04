City emergency crews were called slushy machine fire Monday morning.
According to Bowling Green Fire Division Chief Bill Moorman, one of the electrical components in the slushy machine at Circle K, 103 N. Prospect St., short circuited.
The fire was reported at 7:54 a.m.
A fire extinguisher was used to douse the flame, which required roping off the area and not allowing anyone to enter until the dust could be cleared out.
It is common practice to have fire, EMS and police all respond to a situation like that, he said.
The gas pumps are still available to use.