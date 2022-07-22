NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks slipped Friday, giving back some of their gains from earlier in the week as worries brewed about the global economy and prospects for profits at big internet companies.

The S&P 500 lost 0.9% to break a three-day rally that had carried Wall Street to its highest level in six weeks. The Nasdaq composite led the market lower with a 1.9% drop following worse-than-expected profit reports from Snap, Seagate Technology and other tech-oriented companies.

