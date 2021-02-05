Sledding conditions were near perfect yesterday at Conneaut Haskins Park in Bowling Green as kids took advantage of the dropping temperatures and packed snow. A new wintry mix of snow arrived overnight, followed by bitter cold temperatures.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing baby, mom found in Toledo
- Toledo man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter
- BG man pleads guilty to throwing soiled underwear at deputy
- Hit-and-run driver injures one in BG crash Friday
- BGSU reports fall dean’s list
- Elmwood board OKs administrators’ contract extensions
- Perrysburg Twp. police searching for infant, mom who took him
- ‘Cute little things’
- Perrysburg man sentenced for assault on first responders
- Pemberville man sentenced for theft
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.