Wood County has been moved to “Slight Risk” for severe weather this evening, according to a Monday afternoon update by the Wood County Emergency Management Agency.
Additionally there is an area of “Enhanced Risk” to the west that has shifted closer since this morning’s forecast.
This morning’s information packet from North Webster, Indiana, indicated high confidence for severe weather in the Enhanced Risk area. With that area expanding slightly to Wood County's direction, it could also increase the severity of storms that could develop locally.
There is about a 30% chance of thunderstorms through 11 p.m., increasing to 60-70% between midnight and 3 a.m. Lightning and damaging winds to 60 mph will be the primary hazard with rainfall amounts near 0.30 inches are expected.
"Timing of nighttime storms are always a concern for us due to people sleeping and limited visibility due to the darkness," the EMA stated. "We are encouraging everyone to take the following steps to make sure you are prepared."
Have multiple ways to get emergency notifications CodeRED Wood County’s Mass Notification System, NOAA Weather Radio, phone apps and local media.
Have flashlights in sleeping areas should the power go out.
Have a location to seek shelter should the need arise.
Secure any loose outdoor items.
With the potential for high winds tree damage as well as utility disruption can be expected and prepared for.
The EMA will be monitoring and will provide updates as appropriate.