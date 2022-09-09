Journalist Killed

Jeff German, host of "Mobbed Up," poses with Planet Hollywood, formerly the Aladdin, in the background on the Strip in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Authorities say German, a Las Vegas investigative reporter has been stabbed to death outside his home and police are searching for a suspect. The Las Vegas Review-Journal says officers found journalist German dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, after authorities received a 911 call. 

 K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In four decades of writing about the Las Vegas underworld and government corruption, investigative reporter Jeff German took on plenty of powerful and dangerous people. The hard-bitten newsman was once punched by an organized crime associate and received veiled threats from mobsters.

Nothing seemed to faze him as he doggedly went about his work.

