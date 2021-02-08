Yury Salva balances on a slackline near the Education Building on the campus of Bowling Green State University Saturday afternoon. Salva was there with his friends enjoying the sunshine and cold temps while working on their balancing skills. The group had about a dozen different slacklines attached to trees.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Rossford construction continues adding jobs in area
- Missing baby, mom found in Toledo
- Perrysburg plans to expand in-person learning schedules
- BG man arrested after pursuit
- Perrysburg man sentenced for assault on first responders
- Harley-Davidson combines into one shop in Perrysburg
- Police: 2 children killed, 1 child wounded in Toledo shooting
- BG man sentenced for felonious assault
- Updated: Northwood police investigate homicide
- BG, schools partner on Conneaut access
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.