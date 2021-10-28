PERRYSBURG — Growth and infrastructure issues dominate the race for city council, which has three seats open and six candidates.
Three are incumbents and the member serves four years, beginning Jan. 1.
Deborah Born is an incumbent running for a second term. She is a small business owner running an art dealership, with a bachelor’s degree in arts and communications from Bowling Green State University.
She is the chair of the recreation committee and sits on the finance and economic and safety committees, and would like to continue her work on each of them, if reelected.
“During my time on council, my votes on proposed legislation have always been based on what I believe to be the greater good of the citizens of Perrysburg,” Born said. “I feel no obligation to approve administration requests before carefully reviewing them. The city charter clearly states that the administration, the mayor and the city employees, and council have equal, but different powers. Neither one works for the other.”
She is proud of the votes that she makes on council, which she has said have a regulating effect.
“The city charter gives council two important duties: to pass legislation and allocate tax payer dollars. It is council’s responsibility to make sure that every administration proposal is both necessary and financially justified. I intend to follow this direction as long as I am in office,” Born said.
Barry VanHoozen has been a resident of Perrysburg since 1993 and owned a State Farm Insurance agency since 1990. He is an incumbent who has served eight years on council and before that served 12 years on the Perrysburg school board.
His primary issue is to create a balanced growth environment.
“That includes bringing commercial and industrial growth to help offset the ever-growing property tax challenge, because if we don’t, we will lose community diversity,” VanHoozen said, defining diversity as diverse socioeconomic groups.
Infrastructure issues come in at a close second.
“Which is, specifically, the underground sewer and water lines,” he said. “As time has gone on we have become more and more aware of what needs to be fixed. I think we’ve done a great job recently of knowing where those challenges are.”
He is proud of his work on Riverside Park.
“I was able to help bring Riverside Park into being. It was a close vote and the park had been purchased and vacant since the 1930s.”
Mark Weber was appointed to council in 2019 and again in January.
“I have called Perrysburg home for the past 60 years. I am solidly vested in this community with my children and grandchildren living in Perrysburg as well. I am retired from IBEW Local #8 after 38 years as a commercial/industrial electrician,” Weber said.
“My priorities include: encouraging responsible residential and commercial growth without expanding our current boundaries, and continuing improvements to our infrastructure, including streets, sewers, and sidewalks.”
Weber is the chair of the finance and economic development committee, and a member of the safety and personnel committees. During his first appointment he was a member of the service and public utilities committees. He also sits on the boards of the Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Perrysburg Area Historic Museum.
He was appointed to the steering committee for the Perrysburg Land-Use Plan, and is also a graduate of the Perrysburg Citizens Police Academy. In 2019, he participated in the fire division’s strategic planning session.
He would like to improve and expand the park system, promoting more all-inclusive playground equipment, but also completing improvements to access the riverfront, and discuss viable solutions to make Perrysburg a more bicycle-friendly community.
Kevin Fuller has spent a life in the world of construction. He is a business representative for the Indiana-Kentucky-Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters.
He has lived in Perrysburg for eight years. He and his wife have five kids.
“I’ve worked hard. This is a way to give back, and this is a reason that I’ve decided to run for city council,” Fuller said.
He worked through the Great Recession and in doing well through those hard times, wants to make sure the opportunities he was able to benefit from are available to others.
Fuller was educated through the Carpenters Union system, with some additional school at Owens Community College, but primarily going through the apprenticeship, leadership and management course system that the union provided. He has worked with member issues, collective bargaining, auditing and work with financials in his management roles.
City growth and infrastructure are key issues for Fuller.
“I would like to see the city council work closely with the school board,” Fuller said. “The way the city is set up now, through the rules of expansion and annexation, I’m not going to refer to it as a burden, but it has put a strain on the school system. … I feel through the growth and expansion, I don’t know if it’s neglect or a lack of working together, but I think we’ve kind of missed the mark.”
John Meier, MD, is a family physician who has practiced in Perrysburg for almost 25 years, but now does administrative work for Promedica. He went to medical school at Wright State University and also has an MBA from BGSU.
He has lived in Perrysburg for 35 years and feels this is a way to give back to the community. He also sat on the board of Sauder Woodworking, Archbold, for almost 20 years.
“I think that the most single pressing issue in Perrysburg is growth. It’s how we work on managing that growth, that’s certainly impacting infrastructure, including water and sewer and all the those things, as well as the school system,” Meier said. “I think it’s the biggest concern of most people, how we manage that growth, in a smart way, not just having one subdivision after another.”
He sees an aging infrastructure, but beyond that modernization of that, his goal is to “keep Perrysburg a great place to live.”
Growth issues for the city are the leading issue for Victor Senn. He is the associate director of leadership giving at BGSU, where he earned a bachelor’s in business administration.
Senn has lived in the city for three years. He is a member of the Perrysburg Historic Landmark’s Commission. He has knocked on more than 4,000 doors during this campaign.
“I have talked with almost everyone whose door I have knocked on about the growth in the city. I want to be somebody who addresses the growth head-on, delivers smart solutions for our growth and tries to maintain the small town feel of Perrysburg, while still capitalizing on the opportunities we have ahead of us,” Senn said.
He would like to expand the available business resources.
“I think we should be focusing our growth on the Interstate-475, I-75 and State Route 25 corridors. That’s where we currently have growth and I do think that if we can explore ways to be an attractive place for we can commercial and light industrial industry to come in, and we can balance that with residential and commercial mixed-use properties, we can really work our way out of this growth issue and work our way out of the expectations we put on our residents.”
He wants to make sure that residents are not bearing the sole tax burden paying for that growth.