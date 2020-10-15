There have been six coronavirus deaths in long-term care facilities in Wood County this week, according to a spokesperson with the Wood County Health Department.
“We can confirm that six deaths Wood County reported earlier this week in connection with COVID-19 are affiliated with long-term care,” Alex Aspacher, community outreach specialist, said in a statement on Thursday.
“Like the Ohio Department of Health, we do not release information about where those deaths occurred. This is a sad reminder of how serious COVID-19 illness can be for some people, especially those who are older or have certain medical conditions.”
The health department has focused efforts this year on providing long-term care facilities with testing resources, personal protective equipment and guidance on how to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19, Aspacher said.
“All cases that impact nursing facilities come from the community, so we will continue working together with all of these facilities, and the rest of our partners in Wood County, to fight the impact of COVID-19,” he said.