It took a handmade valentine for Sue and Mike Moore to get together. On Sept. 1, they will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary, along with five other Bowling Green couples.
The other five couples are Barbara and Tom O’Brien, Linda and Lou Katzner, Ralph and Ramona DiBenedetto, Lee and Milt Hakel and Joan and Bob Callecod.
The common key for lasting love is communication.
Sue and Mike went to high school together, but didn’t really know each other until they reconnected in the Cleveland area. They both attended Case Western Reserve, she for nursing and he for his Ph.D. in history.
She spent her career in health care, while he taught history, first at Hillsdale College and then at Bowling Green State University.
Sue laughed when asked about a secret to staying together for 60 years.
“Mike and I, when we were dating, all of a sudden, he just stopped calling me. For some reason I had made homemade valentines and sent him one. He responded to that and that’s how we got back together again,” Sue said.
She agreed that a valentine will spur romance, “if it is homemade by someone who is not particularly artistic.”
They have four children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to living in the same town, five of the six husbands taught at BGSU.
“We’ve all been around for a long time in Bowling Green,” said Barbara O’Brien of the group of six couples. “Five of them were all university professors. Three of us were married on the same day, Sept. 1, 1962. That was the O’Briens, the Hakels and the Moores.”
Tom is retired from the math department at BGSU.
The O’Briens were married in New York.
“When you have a bunch of university professors, they all come from somewhere else,” Barbara said.
She knows all the couples and is a natural at arranging get-togethers.
“Bowling Green is a small town and my husband and I moved here in 1969,” she added. “And the DiBenedettos, everybody knew them because of the restaurant.”
The DiBenedettos owned the popular Bowling Green sub shop with the family name. Ramona pointed out that they also have some common interests.
“I think we’re all pretty well traveled. We have a lot to talk about,” Ramona said of the six couples.
Ralph and Ramona worked together for 40 years, he did the food and she ran the office. Prior to setting up shop in Bowling Green, the couple lived in many locations around the United States, but also in South Korea, thanks to Ralph’s job working for the Army Air Force Exchange Service.
“Isn’t that something? They said it wouldn’t last. I’ll tell you, it’s been wonderful and I thank my lucky stars that I found someone who could put up with me for 60 years,” Ramona said. “We have had a wonderful life. I know we have. We did so much with our 60 years. It’s hard to believe we could squeeze so much in.”
Ralph is from New Jersey. A military friend of his was from Sacramento, California. He told Ralph that college would cost only the price of his books, so Ralph decided to go to California.
“We met, while he was in school, in May of 1962 and we were married eight months later,” Ramona said. “Of the six couples, ours is the last one, on Dec. 1.”
They have two sons.
Ramona has some Valentine’s Day advice.
“Keep it simple and have a sense of humor,” Ramona said. “We’ve had a spat here and there, but you know, it’s a waste of time. So it’s been very simple for us. No complications.”
The Callecods celebrated their big anniversary on Thursday, the same day as the group photo shoot for the Sentinel-Tribune.
Bob quickly opened the interview up, sharing his secret to a long marriage: “Whatever she says, the answer is ‘yes.”
“We agreed, early on in the marriage, that we would discuss every major thing that we are contemplating doing and we will listen to both sides of an argument, but I will always have the last words, and that’s ‘yes, dear.’ And it’s worked, but I guess the first 60 are the hardest. After that, it’s downhill all the way,” Bob said.
“We call it the Callecod compromise. We have been through a lot of challenges,” Joan said, including building a house together, having kids while he was back in school, moving from Minnesota to Bowling Green and starting new careers. “Every time we decided together, to do something.”
They met in undergraduate school, at Knox College. They joke that they had an arranged marriage.
“In a way it was,” she said. “Bob belonged to the same fraternity as my brother. When my brother graduated, the next year I was there as a freshman. His fraternity brothers were all told to ‘make sure Joan gets to every social event,’ and unfortunately for Bob, he was the last one to ask me out.”
Bob developed the sports marketing program at BGSU, and later became the director of the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation.
“I had five careers and the only way I could do that was if I had a wife who was willing to not only accept my changing careers, but also contributing to keeping our family together, but also spiritually and monetarily,” Bob said.
Joan was a homemaker. She was also an auditor, became a CPA and later a financial adviser with her own tax business.
The Katzners will celebrate their anniversary on June 24.
Louis cites luck as the necessary factor in making it to 60 years of marriage.
He is a retired philosophy professor at BGSU. Linda had a variety of jobs, after their children grew up.
“We have pictures of each other from preschool, but we didn’t date until high school,” Linda said.
A photographer had snapped a picture that included the future couple, on visiting day at the school. His parents bought the photo and had it hanging in their house, which Linda noticed while they dated.
He did his Ph.D. at the University of Michigan and she finished her bachelor’s degree there.
They have advice for staying together.
“A good part of the problem is you. If you recognize that, then fights go away. I don’t think Linda and I ever had a fight. We’ve gotten upset, but we’ve never had a verbal fight,” Louis said.
Much like the other couples, they were very happy, with laughter and inside jokes punctuating the wisdom, and they agreed that a sense of humor is helpful.
“The problem with saying that is that some people have senses of humor and some don’t. It’s just a fact of life, and to say to people that they need a sense of humor to remain married for a long time, well, that’s not particularly helpful,” Louis said. “But, we do laugh a lot.”
Lee and Milt Hakel were out of town and not available for an interview.