CLEVELAND — Six Ohioans have been indicted for their alleged roles in a scheme to fraudulently obtain approximately $9 million in COVID-19 relief funds guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that a federal grand jury in Cleveland returned a 14-count indictment charging six individuals.
Terrence L. POUNDS, 44, Holland; Charles B. Tiller, 37, Columbus, Ohio; Terri Davis, 30, Old Hickory, Tennessee; Randolph Nunn, 48, Canton, Ohio; Samira Abdul-Karim, 27, New Haven, Connecticut; and Quwan Simmons, 28, of Hartford, Connecticut, are all charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.
In addition, Pounds, Nunn, Davis and Tiller are also charged with various counts of money laundering.
According to the indictment, the six submitted at least 60 fraudulent EIDL loan applications and other fraudulent PPP loan applications seeking a total of approximately $9 million. The SBA approved approximately $3.3 million.
“COVID-19 relief funds are intended to support hardworking Americans and small businesses struggling with financial challenges as a result of the pandemic,” Brennan said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to pursuing anyone alleged to have fraudulently obtained relief funding.”
“These six individuals allegedly defrauded United States taxpayers by engaging in this scheme,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith. “The CARES Act was designed to help struggling Americans, not for greedy fraudsters to line their pockets. The FBI will continue to work with our partners to root out cheaters engaged in criminal financial deception.”
“The CARES Act was enacted with provisions to help struggling businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bryant Jackson, special agent in charge of the IRS-Criminal Investigation Cincinnati Field Office. “Those individuals who have or continue to exploit the programs as a ‘get rich quick’ scheme will be held accountable for their actions.”
According to the indictment, from on or about March 31, 2020, through on or about Dec. 17, 2020, the six are accused of devising a scheme to defraud the SBA and other financial institutions by obtaining Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans under false pretenses.
The indictment states that Pounds recruited Tiller, Davis, Nunn, Abdul-Karim, Simmons and others to provide him with their personal identifying information, which he then used to apply for EIDL loans in their names.
Pounds allegedly claimed in the EIDL loan applications that Tiller, Davis, Nunn, Abdul-Karim and Simmons each operated a non-profit organization that was a “Faith-Based Organization” and a “Church” with $1,000,000 in revenue and 15 employees. Based on this false information, the SBA approved these loan applications. In return, the indictment states that Tiller, Davis, Nunn, Abdul-Karim and Simmons then paid Pounds a portion of the fraudulently obtained loan proceeds.
Furthermore, it is alleged that Pounds submitted an SBA EIDL loan application for a purported “Faith-Based Organization” and “Church” that POUNDS claimed to operate. In response to the information provided, the SBA approved and funded this loan application.
Pounds is accused of using portions of the loan proceeds and payments received from others to purchase a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, a 2021 Kia Telluride, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra and a 2020 BMW X4.
The public is encouraged to submit any allegations of COVID-19 fraud to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.