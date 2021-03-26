While on opposite sides of the Earth, two sisters who are Bowling Green natives, delivered their babies on the same day.
Ashley (Barr) Diamond now lives in Plain City and her sister, Kristen (Barr) Wood lives in Marsden Park, New South Wales, Australia. Because of the difference in time zones, the sisters gave birth on the same date, March 23.
“I couldn’t be more excited about this time for our family not to mention being able to share every step of the way with my sister. Even with being so far away the journey has been more fun this time around with Ashley. We did our announcement of our pregnancy together and now we have an even better outcome to share with the babies having the same birthday,” Wood wrote from Australia. “We joked around and definitely imagined how amazing it could be if we had our babies on the same day, but definitely thought it was a long shot too.”
The sisters are close and technology allowed them to experience special moments with each other, as they happened.
“It was kind of a running joke between my sister and I that I would kind of beat her, but technically we had the same timing,” Diamond said. “They’re like a day ahead of us. She had Sienna there, on the 23rd, and the timing here worked out.”
Diamond started having contractions first, around 2 a.m. Sunday. Her official due date wasn’t until April 10, but it was not a big surprise, as her daughter, Aria, who is 5, was also early.
“I wasn’t progressing enough, so I got sent home, with the understanding that we were probably going to have him in the next couple of days,” Diamond said.
Around 2 a.m., on Tuesday, the couple went back to the hospital and Diamond gave birth to 7 pound, 7 ounce Hudson Jack Diamond at 11:18 a.m.
“When the day came, my sister and I literally contacted each other at the same time, as my water broke and I was traveling to the hospital, and she was having contractions and about to head into the hospital. What are the odds, but the best odds?” Wood said.
Wood had already let the family know that she had delivered 8 pound, 2 ounce Sienna Marie Wood at 1:53 p.m. on Monday, Eastern Standard Time. The twist is that she and her husband Dean Wood live in Australia, where it was 15 hours ahead, or 4:53 a.m. Tuesday.
With the 15-hour time difference, Tuesday, March 23 happens in Australia before it happens in Bowling Green. The sisters had given birth on two different days, 21 hours and 25 minutes apart, but also 6 hours and 25 minutes apart on the same day.
Diamond moved to Australia with her husband Eric after meeting at Kent State University. A fellow athlete, he was on the track team. They also have a son, Austin (18 months).
The sisters live 9,456 miles apart.
“We text all the time. Kristen was my first call when I started having contractions. Because of the time difference I knew she was awake. She was actually my first call when I went into labor with my daughter too,” Diamond said.
While Diamond is three years older, they get competitive.
“They both went on to play volleyball in college. Kristen went to Kent State and Ashley went to Walsh University,” their mother, Cindy Barr said.
They both graduated from Bowling Green High School, Diamond in 2004 and Wood in 2007.
Their parents still live in Bowling Green. Steve Barr is the athletic director for Woodmore Schools and their mother, Cindy Barr has been the office manager, for 32 years, with the office of doctors Phipps, Levin and Hebeka.
She laughs about her Australian daughter and the foods from home that just can’t be found anywhere else. While she has enjoyed her trips to Australia, she know that her daughter also looks forward to seeing Bowling Green.
“Every time they come to town they have to get the food that Kristen misses and loves. They’ve got the list of everything,” Barr said.
The pepperoni and cheese stuffed breadsticks at Campus Pollyeyes are a must, but they also have to eat at El Zarape, Pisanello’s Pizza and Stimmel’s Bakery.
The new parents are hoping to see each other sometime soon, but the coronavirus pandemic restrictions make travel from Australia tough. Diamond thinks it’s not likely that they will be able to get together until after some Australian restrictions are lifted. There’s a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone coming in from the United States.
Competition aside, the two women are thrilled with the coincidence.
“Each of our journeys to bring babies earthside aligned to allow for them to share a birthday. It is so incredible, there just aren’t enough words for it, really,” Wood said.