Phase one of an emergency sinkhole repair is at the end of Eagle Point Road, where the road ends at the Maumee River. It has been completed and is now ready for the second phase of the 50-year infrastructure project.

 Roger LaPointe | Sentinel-Tribune

ROSSFORD – Phase one of slope stabilization for a sinkhole that opened up at the end of Eagle Point Road has been completed, and phase two is now in the design phase.

“The central issue is drainage. There’s a difference between road reconstruction and drainage,” Todd Audet, Rossford director of economic development, said. “I want to fix this for the next 50 years.”

