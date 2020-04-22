One Wood County village has decided not to wade into pool season this year, in the face of coronavirus.
“We’re not going to open the pool this year,” said Walbridge Mayor Ed Kolanko on Wednesday. “There’s not a lot of path going forward to creating social distancing in a pool.”
A check-in with other municipal leaders, though, found some cautious optimism in having a summer swim season.
“At this point we don’t intend to be closed. Our intent, if we are allowed, is to open the pool this summer,” said Kristin Otley, director of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation.
She said that she is waiting for approval from Gov. Mike DeWine and the health department.
“We are on hold but staff is preparing as if we would be open,” Otley said.
Grand Rapids Mayor John Berry said the village pool is operated by a private board.
“It’s not totally under my control,” he said, adding that he would provide input. “Until I can talk to them and find out what their feelings are, I can’t comment.”
Berry said the village administration is also contemplating the baseball/softball season at parks and hosting the Applebutter Fest in the fall — which annually draws 40,000 people to Grand Rapids.
“We’ve got some long, hard thinking to do,” he said.
Pemberville leaders just made one of those difficult decisions this week. The Pemberville Free Fair Board decided on Tuesday to cancel the August event.
Mayor Carol Bailey said that she and council are going to wait a bit to make a pool decision, which could be announced at the May 5 meeting.
She said she is hoping for more guidance. She brought the issue up at Tuesday’s county briefing, which is hosted by the commissioners and Health Commissioner Ben Batey, remotely.
“We’re hoping to get a little more direction from the state as they open up things more,” Bailey said. “We have not made a decision to close, at all. That is not the desire of council.”
In Bowling Green, Otley said that, according to CDC guidelines about public pools, swimming should be safe. With the proper operation maintenance and disinfection of swimming pools, that should kill the virus, she said.
“In the water is not the issue,” Otley said of swimmers. “The issue is when people are out of the water and on the deck.”
If the pool is open, Otley said, “it’s a matter of how do we put safety controls in place.”
If the pool opens later in the summer, which Otley said is an option, staffing it is a concern.
“It’s all just so fluid, we end up with more questions than answers,” she said.
Kolanko, in Walbridge, said there are too many questions and things to manage.
“It’d be nice to see them open, but how do you really open a pool when you have to maintain social distancing?” he said. “How do you monitor kids in the bathrooms? How do you wipe down everything? Do employees wear masks?”
Kolanko said that he consulted with staff, council, the police chief and fellow mayors.
“It’s not a decision I take lightly,” he said. “It’s a tough decision for me, but I think for the welfare and safety of our employees, as well as safety of the public, we should not open.”
Opening the pool later in the season is also not a good option, Kolanko said. Supplies and chemicals have to be ordered early and the staff, including lifeguards, must be in place.
“It’s not like you can just flip a switch and the pool’s open,” he said. “It’s a difficult thing to get ready for the season.”
Kolanko said that the pool usually does not make a profit.
“We break even, or have a slight negative, but it’s one of the jewels of our community. It’s a great place for kids to go every summer,” he said.
“We’re taking that away for the year, but we replace it with good health.”
Perrysburg officials said they have not made a decision about opening the pool for the season, and they’re meeting later this week.
(Sentinel-Tribune multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley contributed to this story.)