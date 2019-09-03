Sink hole on Fort Meigs Road - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Sink hole on Fort Meigs Road

Posted: Tuesday, September 3, 2019 2:26 pm

Sink hole on Fort Meigs Road

PERRYSBURG — The southbound lane of Fort Meigs Road was shut down by the city engineer on Tuesday due to a small sinkhole at the culvert location that is currently under review.

Street closure and re-opening date estimates will be announced later.

