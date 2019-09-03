Sink hole on Fort Meigs Road

PERRYSBURG — The southbound lane of Fort Meigs Road was shut down by the city engineer on Tuesday due to a small sinkhole at the culvert location that is currently under review.
Street closure and re-opening date estimates will be announced later.
Tuesday, September 3, 2019 2:26 pm
