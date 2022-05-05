PERRYSBURG — In a narrow vote, council approved the mural of silhouettes to be repainted, as part of the repainting and repair of the water tower on Ohio 199.
The vote authorizing the change order that will fund the addition of the silhouettes to the painting project passed on a 4-3 vote. The increase in cost to add the silhouettes will be $47,000.
When finished, the tank will have the word “Perrysburg,” matching the 2021 rebranded city logo font. The silhouettes that are currently on the tank have been digitally copied, using drone cameras, after research showed the original artwork stencils were discarded several years ago. The silhouettes will be the same as currently, but painted in cobalt blue, to match the current city colors.
The change order was necessary because the original quote from contractor Seven Brothers Painting did not include replacing the silhouettes on the water tank.
Debate about the silhouettes over the past year was sometimes heated. In past debate, council members noted that many residents liked the artwork showing family life and a welcoming community.
On the other side were cost issues and revelations that there were racist jokes circulating on social media about the color of the artwork.
Councilwoman Jan Materni continued discussions immediately prior to the vote on Tuesday.
“I again think this is a waste of money that we could use elsewhere,” Materni said.
Councilman Tim McCarthy said the silhouette artwork is outdated, calling it “kind of old.” He also addressed the racial issue.
“The concept that the silhouettes on the tower connoted race, that that was from kids years ago,” McCarthy said. “If people hadn’t thought about it that way years ago and it was never an issue, and people didn’t take offense, why is it a problem now? It’s about time to discuss this. I think the perception of what those silhouettes represent has now become reality, and for that reason I think it’s time for us to make a change.”
“Tim, I agree with just about everything you said,” Councilman Mark Weber said. “I have no problem with the silhouettes. I have talked to a lot of people, to get their opinions, including people of color, and people from out of town and people who have never seen it before but the consensus was that it is old. It’s outdated.
“It’s a younger generation, and all the more reason we should have engaged the public here and given them an opportunity to come up with something fresh. So I’m hoping the next time it needs painting I would vote to set this money aside.”
Weber called the location “a gateway,” and that the strategic location could have had new artwork, with public input.
Materni, McCarthy and Weber voted against the resolution.
In a follow-up interview, Weber said “My vote really came down to not wanting the spend the additional $47,000.”
The other side also had reservations. Councilman Kevin Fuller said he was also not happy with the process and hoped for more community involvement.
“If nothing else I hope this is a learning process.” Fuller said.
The initial expectation was that additional readings would be waived and it would be passed as an emergency, in order to further expedite the painting process. The emergency status did not pass, as rules require that the status receive five votes on passage.
Administrator Bridgette Kabat said that at this point it would not slow down the painting process.
In other business, a resolution to purchase a new truck for the Division of Public Service was canceled, due to what service committee chair Materni called an error in the bidding process.
Materni commented on the error, saying “We’re still going to buy it. It’s just a technicality.”
The city pavement milling and resurfacing project for various streets across the city also passed, with the bid awarded to Gerken Paving, at a cost of $709,097.