The Suicide Prevention Coalition will be hosting “Silent Watch,” an event meant to bring awareness to the high levels of veteran suicide in the United States. Volunteers will “stand watch” in silence for 20 minutes each to honor those that have lost their lives to the epidemic. The event will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sept. 30 in front of the Wood County Courthouse.
Silent Watch was created in 2009, after Ashland native and retired Master Sgt. Tim Chandler lost two veterans he had served in Afghanistan with. After the first Silent Watch was held in Ashland County, Chandler decided that he would make it his goal to encourage all 88 Ohio counties to host the event as well.
Always held in September to coincide with Suicide Awareness Month, “Silent Watch” is meant to break the stigma surrounding mental health issues and PTSD that often plague those who have served once they return home. According to Veterans Affairs, veterans are at a 50% higher risk of suicide than those who have not served, and since 2001, over 114,000 veterans have died by suicide.
The Suicide Prevention Coalition is a community of citizens from diverse backgrounds who are united in their resolve to save lives. They pursue coordinated strategies to educate and increase awareness that suicide is a public health problem, not a private shame.
The coalition is committed to increased public understanding of depression, mental illness, and alcohol and drug abuse as treatable health conditions, not as signs of personal weakness. They are enemies of fear, ignorance, and stigma, all of which prevent people from seeking and finding help in times of great personal distress.
To learn more about the event or to sign up to volunteer, email Kaylie Rowland at krowland@wcadamh.org.