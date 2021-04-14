MILLBURY — Problems with postal service delivery prompted the Lake Township Trustees to pass a resolution asking for the restoration of mail sorting service to Toledo.
At last week’s meeting, the trustees passed a resolution strongly urging the U.S. Postal Service to consider restoring mail sorting services to the Toledo processing facility.
“We have experienced a lot of late mail coming in. It is costing our taxpayers money,” said Buddy Ritson, fiscal officer.
It’s also costing the township, he said.
He’s had to stop multiple checks that were sent out in October and, as of March, still haven’t arrived to their destination, Ritson said.
The township’s third quarter filing never made it to the IRS, he said.
Trustee Richard Welling said that the township could get cited by the state auditor for having late payments.
The resolution said that untimely mail delivery has persisted in Northwest Ohio since the postal service transferred sorting operations from the Toledo processing facility to the Michigan Metroplex in 2012.
In a survey of its member businesses conducted in 2020 by the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce, more than 70% of respondents indicated that delays in mail delivery were negatively impacting them and their customers.
In a follow-up survey in March, that number increased to 100%; 94% of respondents cited late payment of bills or invoice as problems.
“Our residents and businesses deserve confidence that their mail will be delivered reliably and consistently as our region continues on its path to economic recovery,” the resolution stated.
“I think it’s spot on,” said Trustee Chairman Jeff Pettit of the resolution.
It will be forwarded to the postmaster general, the postal service board of governors, U.S. senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown and U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green.
In August, Latta announced that the postal service ordered Northwest Ohio mail to be sent to the mail processing plant in Cleveland instead of the Metroplex facility in Pontiac, Michigan, through the 2020 election.
According to information provided to Latta’s office, USPS Headquarters has said that they would divert Ohio mail normally bound for the Metroplex Sorting Facility to the Cleveland facility from Sept. 16-Nov. 14.
At least 1,000 absentee ballots had been lost or were severely delayed in the 2016 election, and Latta’s office had been contacted by a significant number of constituents about problems in the 2018 election and this year’s primary election.
Nearly all the problems were traced back to issues at the Metroplex facility in Pontiac.