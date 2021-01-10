The Bowling Green Fire Division received a grant from the Bowling Green Community Foundation with assistance from the Wood County Committee on Aging to start a Knox Box loaner program.
The program will provide a free Knox Box to eligible city residents.
The Knox Box is a secure metal box that is mounted to the exterior of the building and is used to hold keys to allow emergency crews to gain entry during an emergency, instead of causing damage to doors and windows. Only the BGFD can access these boxes.
If interested, or for more information, contact Craig Cookson at 419-352-3106 or leave a message at the fire division.