Tim Tegge

Tim Tegge. 

 Photo by J.D.Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Tim Tegge, the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio’s development coordinator, has been selected as one of 25 mentors in a national Blind Leaders Development Program organized by the American Foundation for the Blind.

Launched in 2019, the national program is designed to increase upward mobility and create meaningful leadership experiences for people who are blind or have low vision and in the early or middle stages of their careers.

