Tim Tegge, the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio’s development coordinator, has been selected as one of 25 mentors in a national Blind Leaders Development Program organized by the American Foundation for the Blind.
Launched in 2019, the national program is designed to increase upward mobility and create meaningful leadership experiences for people who are blind or have low vision and in the early or middle stages of their careers.
Through the AFB Blind Leaders Development Program, 25 fellows who are blind or have low vision will receive extensive training in leadership, networking, communication, and other key skills to advance in their careers and to improve their effectiveness as leaders.
The group will follow the Leadership Challenge curriculum, attend a leadership seminar at the 2023 AFB Leadership Conference, attend webinars twice per month, and be paired with a successful blind or visually impaired mentor who will provide them with honest advice and feedback about what it takes to succeed in the workforce.
Tegge, of Bowling Green, serves as the Sight Center’s development coordinator and is responsible for fundraising, marketing, website content, social media and community outreach efforts.
During his 35-year professional career he has served in a variety of leadership positions in private sector and nonprofit settings for local and national organizations. Prior to working at the Sight Center, he served locally as the director for United Way in Wood County and nationally as director of member services for the National Association of Local Boards of Health.
Tegge, who is considered legally blind, has lived most of his life with a severe vision impairment called Stargardts macular dystrophy, a genetic condition similar to macular degeneration in which central vision is damaged. Tegge’s connection to the Sight Center began as a low-vision client and later as a two-term member of the local nonprofit’s board of trustees.
The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio offers a blend of programs and services that can help people of all ages work, learn, play and live independently with permanent vision loss. Founded in 1924 as the non-profit Toledo Society for the Blind, the agency serves an 18-county region in Northwest Ohio as well as parts of Southeast Michigan and Central Ohio. For more information visit www.sightcentertoledo.org or call 419-720-3937.