Ken Shroyer said that his merger with McClure Insurance Group has increased opportunities for his customers due to an expanded base of customer service and products.
“Whenever you call my office here in Bowling Green or the office in Maumee, a person will answer the phone, not a machine,” said Shroyer, owner of Shroyer Insurance Agency LLC.
With over 10 employees in the two offices, someone is there when a customer has anything from a simple question to an accident to report.
“In other words,” Shroyer joked, “we are there when the rubber, or fender, hits the road.
“But in all seriousness, I have always wanted to be of service to the community,” he said. “I receive enormous satisfaction knowing we have made a positive difference over the years in all our clients’ lives, especially when they experience devastating insurance losses.”
For 45 years, Shroyer provided both property, casualty and financial insurance products from his office at 124 W. Washington St. In 2018 he merged his office with McClure Insurance Group of Maumee. On the internet, they can be found at mcclureinsurancegroup.com.
Shroyer has seen changes like this in the insurance business, but he knows that keeping a presence in the community is a tremendous plus.
“For example, we have been at the same office across the street from the church since I started business in 1976.”
The chief challenge facing a locally-based insurance office is the public’s desire to get the maximum amount of insurance for the least money. Shroyer said that a local agent can help a customer see how to structure an insurance policy for adequate coverage.
“In regard to that, I ask a potential customer, ‘do you really want to get minimum coverage?” They advise that adequate liability insurance may be more important than a deductible amount. “When it comes to a deductible, they know how much it would cost … if in an accident,” he said.
But, Shroyer said, there are so many situations where the liability might be open ended and account for much higher payments if it goes to court.
“Who knows how high it could go,” he cautioned.
The merger automatically expanded the insurance options available to customers.
“While our primary insurance company is Nationwide, I know can also offer policies with MetLife, Travelers, Progressive, Liberty Mutual, Safeco, American Modern, Foremos and Aegis.
“Lately,” Shroyer said, “People ask me when I am going to retire, but I love my job and the service I can provide to the community.”
He knows that loyalty goes both ways, and he intends to stay on the job to help his customers whenever they need him. With the merger, he said, there is even more reason for the community to know that McClure Insurance Group will be there to serve.
But the extra help in the offices means Shroyer and his wife can kick back a little.
“Depending on the season, my wife and I are either traveling or enjoying our backyard ‘resort’ with neighbors and friends,” he said.
He is a lifelong resident of Bowling Green, graduating from Bowling Green High School and Bowling Green State University with a bachelor’s degree in education. He has furthered his knowledge of insurance by achieving both a CPCU and AAI professional designations.
Shroyer and his wife are life members of the Wood County Historical Society. They are also longtime members of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and BGSU Falcon Club.