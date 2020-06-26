A free, pop-up test site for coronavirus will be open Tuesday at the Wood County Community Health Center, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
The Sentinel-Tribune reached out to the health department for a quick Q&A on the testing, which is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Who should go to this testing?
Anyone can go.
Why should I go?
You should go if you are concerned that you are experiencing symptoms or you think you have been exposed to someone who has the virus.
I’m not feeling sick, should I still get tested?
If you are not experiencing symptoms and have not been exposed to someone who has tested positive it is probably not necessary to be tested.
Do I need to talk to my doctor before getting the test?
There is no physician order required to get this test.
What will the test be like?
The test is a self-administered nasal swab that you will do from your car.
When and how will I get results?
Test results will be in in 3-5 days and you will be contacted by the lab if you are positive.
Will this test tell me if I’ve already had coronavirus?
This is not an antibody test and will only detect an active virus.
The Wood County Community Health Center and the Ohio National Guard are partnering to provide the coronavirus testing. Tests will be administered from the parking lot while clients remain in their vehicles.
This testing is available to everyone and not restricted to Wood County residents.
The COVID-19 Minority Health Strike Force has worked with local partners to create pop-up testing sites in communities where access to testing may be limited, said Gov. Mike DeWine.
Call the health center at 419-354-9049 for more information or to preregister.