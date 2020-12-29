Bill Moorman, chief of the Bowling Green Fire Division, is given the coronavirus vaccine by Linda Harris Monday afternoon at the Wood County Health Department. Moorman said “huge step in battling COVID, this is a big deal.” So far, 50 full-time and volunteer firefighters have received the vaccine.
