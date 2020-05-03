TONTOGANY — The Spring 2020 Otsego Horticulture Program Plant Day, Otse-Grow, will be held Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Otsego High School Greenhouse.
The plants were grown by the Otsego greenhouse class, with the support of staff members.
Vegetables come in 4 or 6-packs.
Flowers come in a variety of sizes.
There are a limited number of hanging baskets available.
This is “pay as you may.” The organizers would like to use the funds to help those who are significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The suggested donation is $1 per container and $15 per hanging basket.
There will be flowers, succulents and veggie plants.