Otsego junior Sadie Helberg ties up tomato plants at Otsego High School where the school received a $25,000 grant from Monsanto, an agricultural company, for a garden with raised beds as well as a vertical system. Students grow tomatoes, potatoes, broccoli, lettuce, kale and strawberries. The food that is harvested is taken weekly to the Otsego Food Pantry. Visit www.sent-trib.com to watch a video.

