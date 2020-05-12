Hospital restrictions are delaying the investigation of a shooting that happened in the city Friday.
At 11:06 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Division received a report of a man who went to Wood County Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
“Hospital restrictions are delaying the detectives in their investigation,” said Lt. Dan Mancuso.
He said detectives can’t enter the hospital to interview the man.
Mancuso said he had no further information on the incident, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Scott Frank at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077). Callers are eligible for cash rewards up to $1,000 for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of perpetrators of crime.