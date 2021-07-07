A man with a southern accent is falsely identifying himself as a Wood County Sheriff’s Office employee in phone calls to residents, and asking about legal matters.
According to a news release, the man is calling county residents, saying he is Capt. Terry James, Lt. Rod Konrad and Deputy Isaiah Loar, who are all current employees, and asking to speak about a legal matter.
“If you received a call like this understand that it is most likely a scam,” the sheriff’s news release said.
The calls were reported Tuesday and Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office will not leave a voicemail about a legal matter, the release added.
If there are questions about a call like this, contact the sheriff’s office at 419-354-9001.