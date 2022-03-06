A Wood County sheriff’s deputy, who was assisting with a downed power line on Ohio 199, was struck by a passing motorist early this morning.
The deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital for treatment, according to a press release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
At 6:27 a.m., deputies were on Route 199, south of Eagleville Road, with the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative on a tree that had fallen and downed electric lines that were in the roadway.
While assisting these agencies with repair of the electric lines and clearing the debris from the roadway, the deputy was struck by a passing motorist.
The deputy was transported to the hospital along with the motorist that struck the deputy.
As of now there is limited information, and the crash is under investigation.
Assisting on scene was Perry Township Fire Department and Southeast 150 EMS.