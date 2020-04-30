The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam.
There have been several reports of citizens receiving phone calls from a person claiming to be “Lt. Holland” with the sheriff’s office.
This person tells the citizen that he or she has an outstanding warrant and will be arrested if the citizen does not take care of the issue immediately. The imposter then attempts to gain financial information from the citizen.
Although the sheriff’s office is conducting more business over the phone to comply with coronavirus mandates, the sheriff’s office doe snot attempt to service warrants in this manner.
If contacted by subjects claiming you have a warrant, hang up.
For more information, call Det. Lt. Rod Smith at 419-354-9682 or rlsmith@co.wood.oh.us.