The State of Ohio’s 911 Program Office recently completed an audit of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center and the Ohio 911 Program Office determined that Wood County is in full compliance with operational rules.
The audit revealed that 100% of 911 calls were answered within 20 seconds and that 99% of 911 calls into the dispatch center were answered within 10 seconds. All wireless (cellular phone) calls in Wood County are answered by the sheriff’s office dispatch center. The audit also revealed that 89% of the 911 calls are wireless (cell phones); 5% are landline; 6% are voice over internet and the remaining 0.003% of calls are deemed as other.
“Citizens throughout Wood County are in great hands when the need to call 911 arises and our dispatchers at the Wood County Sheriff’s Office take their call,” said Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn. “Our staff is trained and ready to immediately assist callers for their emergency. I am extremely proud of our staff in the communications center within our office with these results of the audit.”