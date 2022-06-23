LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office has identified Deputy Izak Ackerman as the officer shot in the face during a traffic stop on Lima’s south side early Tuesday morning.
Ackerman, 26, underwent surgery in Columbus Tuesday and has since been discharged, the sheriff’s office said in a press release Wednesday afternoon.
Ackerman, a third-shift uniform officer, is on medical leave and is expected to remain off duty until the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation completes its investigation.
He was hired by the ACSO in 2018. A personnel evaluation form from December 2018 showed that Ackerman was meeting department expectations in such areas as quality and quantity of work, adaptability, dependability, cooperation and judgment, while he exceeded expectations in initiative and personality. He was also shown to be proficient in shooting accuracy during a 2021 shooting range test.
According to Allen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook posts, Ackerman has undergone treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, going through a second round of chemotherapy in July. The sheriff’s office and others on social media rallied around Ackerman for support using the hashtag #izakssquad, holding fundraisers to help support him during his treatment.
Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Ackerman attempted a traffic stop on Second Street when the vehicle fled the scene. After a short pursuit over a few city blocks, the suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Ackerman chased the subject down on foot, leading to a struggle.
According to the preliminary investigation, the suspect and Ackerman apparently exchanged gunfire, resulting in Ackerman being shot in the face. The suspect was struck by gunfire and died at the scene.
The name of the suspect who died during the incident has not been released but is expected to be revealed later this week, the sheriff’s office said.