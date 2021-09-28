HASKINS — An Otsego High School student crossed railroad tracks before becoming airborne right before the crash that caused the death of one of his passengers.
According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office crash report, Keith Boone Jr., 16, Haskins, was traveling eastbound in the 15000 block of King Road, east of Ohio 64, when he crossed the railroad tracks and became airborne. The front end of his 2012 Chevy Cruze made contact with the roadway.
He then drove off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole then a mailbox before going into a ditch on the south side of the road and overturning, according to the crash report.
The crash occurred Saturday at 11 p.m. after Otsego’s homecoming. Dispatch received the call at 11:06 p.m. and deputies arrived on scene at 11:16 p.m. The roadway was cleared at 2:56 a.m. Sunday.
Front-seat passenger, Ashton Copeland, 15, Weston, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the report, he was wearing a seatbelt but his airbag did not deploy.
Boons was taken by air ambulance to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo for suspected serious injuries. Both his front and side airbags deployed and he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
Jaydin Pinkney, 16, Portage, was taken to Toledo Hospital with suspected serious injuries. The crash report does not say where he was sitting in the vehicle or whether he was wearing a seatbelt.
All three were extricated from the vehicle by mechanical means, according to the report.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Copeland’s family.
Copeland was described as a “bright light that lit up the room.”
“Tragedy struck the Veller and Copeland family after a great day for all the events of homecoming,” the post stated.
“This has been devastating to all of the family, all of the friends and all of the community, so any kind of love and support that you could show would be deeply appreciated during their difficult times. We are deeply going to miss Ashton Copeland; he was a bright light that lit up the room with his sense of humor and kind loving heart,” according to the GoFundMe page.
As of Tuesday at noon, the account had raised more than $24,000.
For more information, visit https://gf.me/v/c/gzyc/ashton-funeral-and-memorial