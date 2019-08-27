Sheriff: Owner faked story of abused dog to get free care - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Sheriff: Owner faked story of abused dog to get free care

Posted: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 5:10 pm

Sheriff: Owner faked story of abused dog to get free care

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff says the person who told veterinarians a dog was found with its nose and mouth duct-taped and its throat slit was actually its owner, who made up the story to get the animal free care.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says his office's investigation and interviews with the owner determined the unintentional cut to the dog's throat was from a barbed wire fence. The sheriff's statement says what appeared to be injuries to the snout area were from a muzzle the owners used to keep the dog from chewing things and attacking other animals.

