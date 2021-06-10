The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam.
There have been multiple reports on Thursday of citizens receiving calls that appear to come from the sheriff’s office phone number of 419-354-9001, with the caller indicating they are an officer, or Officer Mike Green.
The scammers are then stating the caller needs to confirm their Social Security number as it has been used in a recent scam.
The sheriff’s office wants to remind residents that they would never call and ask for Social Security numbers. For more information or to report a scam, call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 419-354-9001.