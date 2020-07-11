STONY RIDGE — A 67-year-old man's death is a homicide, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.
Billy Hamilton's death is being investigated by deputies and the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.
No other details were provided in a Saturday press release.
"The incident occurred in the village of Stony Ridge and appears to be a homicide; cause of death is unknown at this time," the release stated. "The sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Incident is currently under investigation."
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 419-354-9001.