Bowling Green State University sent out a shelter in place alert Sunday regarding a subject with a firearm on campus, who has been located and is no longer considered a threat.
The first alert was issued by BGSU through Twitter, text message and by email to faculty, staff and students at approximately 1:52 p.m.
The “all clear” notice was issued at 2:29 p.m. and indicated that the subject has been identified, located and is no longer considered a threat.
The subject was reported by campus communications as a “white male on BGSU campus with a firearm. In area of Kohl and Carillon at time of call. Was wearing black hoodie with American flag on back, jeans, black hat. Do not approach.”
No other information provided.