PERRYSBURG — Anne Shelley, MBA, BSN, RN has been named vice president of quality and compliance for Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Shelley has been a hospice nurse for 33 years and has held numerous roles providing regulatory, technical, and operational support for home health and hospice providers throughout Ohio.
Most recently, Shelley served as director of home health and hospice regulatory affairs for LeadingAge Ohio. She previously directed a home health and hospice agency for 22 years. “I am so excited to be part of the area’s legacy hospice and to be serving the community once again,” Anne explains.
Shelley joined the Midwest Care Alliance in 2011 and has held various roles at both Midwest Care Alliance and later LeadingAge Ohio, including serving as interim President and CEO leading up to the merger of the two associations. Prior to joining the association, she held clinical and leadership roles within Ohio hospice programs, including Universal Home Health & Hospice, Hospice of North Central Ohio and Memorial Home Health and Hospice.
Hospice of Northwest Ohio is a non-profit agency solely dedicated to providing specialized medical, emotional and spiritual care to people of all ages—and their families—living with any end-stage illness in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. Care can be provided in patients’ homes, nursing homes or in its freestanding Hospice Centers.
For more information about Hospice of Northwest Ohio, call 419-661-4001 or visit www.hospicenwo.org.