Kathy Coombs and Dave Briggs, both with Bowling Green Public Works, paint sharrows along Manville Avenue Monday afternoon. There are 29 sharrows being painted along Manville, from Wooster Street to Napoleon Road and another 10 along Thurstin Avenue, from Wooster Street to Ridge Street. Later this summer look for more sharrows to appear after new paving is completed along Thurstin, from Ridge Street to Poe Road. Sharrows are images of bicycles, with chevrons, placed on a roadway to remind drivers that bicycles may also be using the road with them. The Bicycle Safety Commission has previously developed priorities for future bicycle safety improvements in the city as updated road projects are completed.
Sharrows remind to share the road
