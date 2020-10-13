What was scheduled to be a simple meeting to decide whether to put sharrows on two city streets may lead to a fuller discussion about complete streets initiatives in Bowling Green.
The Transportation and Safety Committee of City Council met Tuesday and, during the meeting, even took the unusual step of undoing a vote they made earlier in the session.
“I think that we need to really think in the big picture,” said Mayor Mike Aspacher, who addressed the committee during the meeting.
The committee came to order to decide on whether to place sharrows on Clay Street and on South Maple Street between Wooster and Pearl streets. Sharrows are a visual reminder on the street, consisting of a white decal of a bicycle with chevrons, that bicyclists will be using a roadway.
Assistant Municipal Administrator Joe Fawcett made a presentation to the committee, noting that there had been an increased emphasis on complete streets treatments occurring in conjunction with paving projects in the last several years, with recent examples on Conneaut, Thurstin and Manville avenues. The Bicycle Safety Commission had previously compiled a bicycle treatment list, identifying what treatments are desired for consideration as particular roads are repaved. Clay Street and South Maple Street both had extensive improvements this year.
Both Maple and Clay streets are 22 feet wide, with 11 foot lanes, and include on-street parking on portions of the streets. It was noted that all properties on the streets have access to off-street parking. Sharrows are required to be placed so that their centers are 11 feet from the curb or edge of the pavement if there is on-street parking, to ensure that the bicyclist doesn’t travel within the “door zone” of the vehicles parked on the street.
Fawcett noted that both streets had the same options: either leave the on-street parking and have no sharrows, or add sharrows and remove the parking. In either case, “Bikes May Use Full Lane” signs would be installed.
Fawcett said that Maple is considered to be a connector between City Park and the Slippery Elm Trail, and that “this type of application would be directly in line with the Bicycle Safety Commission’s main objective in connecting attractions.”
Committee Chair Bill Herald said that in the past, when there was consideration about removing parking on portions of Conneaut to include sharrows, council ended up deciding to keep the parking.
Bicycle Safety Commission Chair Steve Langendorfer said he recalled the “heated discussion about that block on Conneaut. People were extremely upset about losing their parking and I’m sympathetic.
“It is one of those options where you’re going to have to decide is it worth the controversy to have people really upset. And I’m concerned as a cyclist, because I don’t want that kind of animosity between the residents and the cyclists in town. It’s just not a healthy thing.
“I’m glad I’m not on council,” he said later, “because I want to recommend it (Maple Street) for sharrows but I also don’t want to take the parking away from local residents because it does cause an issue.”
The committee discussed possible options for placement of sharrows, and Herald moved that on Clay Street, signs be in place but there be no sharrows, leaving parking as it is.
Herald and member Mark Hollenbaugh voted in favor, with member Neocles Leontis voting against.
These kind of decisions do not require a final decision by the full council.
Following the vote, Aspacher rose to address the committee, saying he also recalled the Conneaut parking controversy.
“I remember. It was loud and council at that point chose not to eliminate the parking. I feel as though the expectations of a lot of people in Bowling Green are changing as to how we are treating our streets,” he said.
He said they are continually pressed to implement complete streets concepts as work on city streets is finished. Aspacher said he is asked what the purpose of streets is, and that those asking the questions would answer that they are to be used to move people.
“I understand the political difficulty of removing on-street parking,” Aspacher said. “But I will say this, that pressure to implement complete street components in our streets continues to grow and I suspect it only will grow as time goes on.”
It will take political will to make some hard decisions to perhaps vacate some parking on Clay or Maple at some point, he said.
“I don’t want necessarily to influence your decision-making tonight but I think it’s fair that I point that out,” Aspacher said.
“I don’t think we’re thinking of this in terms of a political” choice, Herald responded. “These are decals on the street. They’re just decals on the street. So when you’re weighing the inconvenience and neighborhood alteration for decals on the street, in my estimation, it’s not worth it. The cure is worse than the disease in that sense.”
Leontis, using Aspacher’s comments as a jumping-off point, suggested the potential of more ambitious action, such as bike lanes on Maple and Clay, with no parking, to mark their importance as bike routes. He asked if there was additional information from the administration as to whether bike lanes are an option or not.
Hollenbaugh said that there seemed to be information that “maybe we don’t have a full grasp of” and asked if it would be possible for the committee to not make a decision now, and hear from the administration and the Bicycle Safety Commission at a later date, potentially before the committee’s next meeting.
Regarding deadlines, Public Works Director Brian Craft said that sharrows could still be put on the roads in the spring.
The question became what to do with the vote the committee had already taken on Clay Street. Hollenbaugh moved that the vote be undone, with Leontis seconding the motion. The three members voted unanimously to undo the vote.