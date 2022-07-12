Pet Show 2021

J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune Shirley Frankfather holds her two dogs that she rescued before taking the stage at Needle Hall for the judges.

The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department will hold the 61st Annual Pet Show at City Park on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The rain date for this event will be July 20 at 7 p.m. Participants can register that evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Needle Hall Stage. All pets must be registered by 7 p.m. All legal pets are welcome. The categories are:

Funniest Pet Name

Prettiest Girl Cat

Best Groomed Pet

Biggest Rodent

Most Unusual Pet

Shaggiest Pet

Most Interesting Farm pet

Prettiest Bird

Best Dressed Pet

Pet with Longest Ears

Best Behaved Pet

Largest Dog

Pet that Looks Most Like Owner

Smallest Dog

Best Pet Trick

Bird that Tweets/Talks Loudest

Prettiest Girl Dog

Cutest Boy Dog

Largest Cat

Slimiest Reptile

Smallest Cat

Cutest Boy Cat

For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.

