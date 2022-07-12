The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department will hold the 61st Annual Pet Show at City Park on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The rain date for this event will be July 20 at 7 p.m. Participants can register that evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Needle Hall Stage. All pets must be registered by 7 p.m. All legal pets are welcome. The categories are:
Funniest Pet Name
Prettiest Girl Cat
Best Groomed Pet
Biggest Rodent
Most Unusual Pet
Shaggiest Pet
Most Interesting Farm pet
Prettiest Bird
Best Dressed Pet
Pet with Longest Ears
Best Behaved Pet
Largest Dog
Pet that Looks Most Like Owner
Smallest Dog
Best Pet Trick
Bird that Tweets/Talks Loudest
Prettiest Girl Dog
Cutest Boy Dog
Largest Cat
Slimiest Reptile
Smallest Cat
Cutest Boy Cat
For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.