ROSSFORD — A storm sewer collapse on Colony Road was reported by the public works committee during last week’s council meeting.
The committee added the road repair to its new items list during the Nov. 1 meeting. The failing section of Colony Road is north of Ohio 65.
A public works staff investigation revealed that the pavement has subsided. It was determined that the subsidence was due to a combination of a partial storm sewer collapse and possible blockage damage, as well as improper backfill during the sanitary sewer project that took place several years ago. The costs for the repair are yet to be determined, but they will be shared by the city and the Northwestern Water and Sewer District.
Councilman Robert Ruse said that there are currently six staff members in the public works department, which at its peak had 30 employees.
Councilman Jerry Staczek said that additional staff should be added, “as there continues to be more and more sewers, roads, sidewalks, etc. to maintain.”
The department has requested additional help from contractors for several road projects, but getting the help was called “challenging.”
Added to the list of roads that need work were: Hannum at Riverside Drive has a potential blockage in the storm sewer near the park and marina. Several repairs to Schreier Road are also needed behind the recreation center.
Hawthorne Lane has two street lights ready to be completed. The city is considering a pilot project, together with Toledo Edison, to make both lights solar powered.
The paving bricks and landscaping style is being matched with the city standards for the new roundabout at Sportsman’s Lane. Once that is complete it will go out to bid.