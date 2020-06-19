Jeremy Christoff, left, serves a pork-a-lean while Mike Belleville, of Belleville Brothers, looks on Wednesday evening at the Downtown BG Farmers Market. The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and Belleville Brothers held their annual Pork-a-Lean Fundraiser for the BG Community Fireworks. The fireworks has been postponed until Sept. 4.
Serving a favorite for the fireworks
