Kelly Llanas has big shoes to fill as executive director of Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission.
The Lake Township native is stepping in for her father, Rev. Thomas Clapsaddle, who’s retiring. Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission is a Christian non-profit serving homeless and low-income clients.
Llanas may have had a foot in the door, but she wasn’t a shoo-in for the job, she said.
“When he decided to retire, I put my resume in,” Llanas said. “They did a search. Just between the experience, as well as the education, I was the best fit.
“I’ve got some really big shoes to fill.”
She was raised in the mission, watching her dad preach, volunteering in the office, then becoming the mission’s receptionist and executive assistant.
“My dad did inner city ministry and was a children’s pastor my whole life,” she said. “Service was just always a big part of our life. I never really knew anything different.”
Llanas started in the new job on Jan. 1, with dad staying on part time to help with the transition.
She was living in West Virginia, but still had a hand in the mission.
“I never fully left the mission. I’ve been there as a volunteer or employee since 2010,” Llanas said. “Even in West Virginia, I was working remotely, managing their website, their online social media presence and things of that nature.”
The Genoa High School graduate grew up in Millbury and has a degree in criminal justice. Her husband, Michael, is a Bowling Green native.
He’s the women’s basketball coach at Wheeling University in West Virginia and stayed behind when Llanas took the full-time job in Toledo.
“When we got married, we both knew we had callings in our life. One of our vows … is we would unconditionally support each other in our goals,” Llanas said. “We’ve found ways to make it work. And it’s not always easy.
“It’s different, but he’s my best friend. When you have that strong bond, the world is a much smaller place.”
They met while students at Owens Community College.
“I was a single mom and I went back to school. I was working in the gym and he was coaching at Owens. We became friends,” Llanas said.
They’ve been married for 11 years and have three children, with a grandchild on the way.
The rescue mission has been around for 65 years. The pandemic has hampered some outreach, but there are still big plans for the future, she said.
Last month, they opened Rebekah’s Haven.
“A single woman, with her small children, can actually stay in this facility, for as long as necessary … until she’s able to get housing,” Llanas said, adding that up to 21 women and their families can be served.
The rescue mission is funded solely through donors, she said.
“We don’t accept any government grants or funding at all. We’re completely grassroots,” Llanas said. “And we’re non-denominational, it’s not one specific church.
“It’s just people who believe in Christ, doing Matthew 25:35-36 — feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, welcoming the stranger. That’s what we do.”
There are four ministries within the mission. It started in 1955 in downtown Toledo as a soup kitchen, then became a men’s shelter. They offer a Bible study, Narcotics Anonymous meetings and a small sanctuary. Three days a week, a clothing and supply area is open to anyone who needs a blanket, coat or household items.
“The pandemic has really hindered our ability to do a lot. We used to have two meals a week, and now we have not been able to do meals. And that’s hard,” Llanas said.
Scott Bernhard, president of the rescue mission board, said that Llanas brings years of experience in urban ministry, especially in the greater Toledo area.
“She has been intimately involved in TGRM operations as an employee and is uniquely qualified to implement TGRM’s strategic vision in the coming years. Llanas has a heart for those in need rooted in her love of Christ,” Bernhard said.