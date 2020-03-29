In this Aug. 10, 2016, file photo, Lonnie Franklin Jr., a convicted serial killer known as the "Grim Sleeper," is sentenced in Los Angeles Superior Court. Lonnie Franklin has died in a California prison. He was 67. Corrections officials said Franklin was found unresponsive in his cell at San Quentin State Prison Saturday, March 28, 2020. An autopsy will determine the cause of death; however, there were no signs of trauma, corrections spokeswoman Terry Thornton said in a statement. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)