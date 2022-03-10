A sergeant with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, who was struck by a passing motorist early Sunday morning on Ohio 199, has been released from the hospital.
Sgt. Brian Bonnough was treated and released from the hospital, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The driver, Emma Shultz of Fostoria, was also transported to the hospital for treatment.
At 6:27 a.m., deputies were on Route 199, south of Eagleville Road, with the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative assisting with a tree that had fallen and downed electric lines that were in the roadway.
While assisting these agencies with repair of the electric lines and clearing the debris from the roadway, Bonnough was struck by Shultz.