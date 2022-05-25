Stone Foltz may have finished a 1-liter bottle of bourbon in 23 minutes.
That was testimony heard Wednesday as the trial of two former fraternity members accused in Foltz’s death continued.
Bowling Green Police Division Sgt. Scott Frank testified Wednesday in his investigation into Foltz’s death in March 2021.
In a taped audio conversation with defendant Troy Henricksen, Frank told him Foltz drank the bottle of Evan Williams in 23 minutes.
Frank, who was a detective in March 2021, described a visit to the Pike house on campus on March 5 around 1:15 a.m., where Jacob Krinn denied knowing anything about a party held the night before.
Krinn and Henricksen, both former members of Pi Kappa Alpha, are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Foltz, a BGSU sophomore from Delaware, Ohio.
Foltz died March 7, 2021, after attending a March 4 event at an off-campus house run by Pike, which is the informal name for Pi Kappa Alpha.
Frank said a text string with a national Pike organization started at 11:31 p.m. March 4 and included Krinn.
Texts included “this is for real” and “why aren’t we sticking with them all night? (What) is wrong with you guys.”
Krinn responded at 11:37 p.m.: “I got him home, he was asleep before even getting him home. Put him on couch, face down, with trash can. He was sleeping fine.”
At 11:39 p.m. in response to a question if anyone was there when he dropped Foltz off, Krinn texted “no one was there. I didn’t have any way to get ahold of any of them. Sat there for a while. He was chilling. His girlfriend probably pulled up tweaking cause couldn’t get him to wake up.”
Someone asked why Krinn didn’t take him to his own house to watch over him, Frank read.
“His girlfriend tweaks over everything, so probs what happened,” Krinn texted back.
Frank said there were more than 150 text messages between 11:31 p.m. and when police visited the on-campus Pike house at 1:15 a.m. March 5, when Krinn said he had no knowledge of what had happened.
After being alerted that Foltz was taken to the hospital, Frank and other BGPD officers went to the off-campus house, knocked on the door and noted blinds were being closed and lights were being turned off.
A member who answered the door denied there had been a party and told them Krinn was Foltz’s Big and pointed them to the Pike house on campus.
In the 1:15 a.m. visit, a BGSU police officer caught the conversations on bodycam that included Krinn saying he was not at the North Main Street party, he did not know what happened to Foltz and there were no text messages about what had happened.
Later Friday, Frank returned to the on-campus Pike house to talk to Krinn, who said when he took Foltz home, he was still talking. He said he put him on the couch and stayed with him 15-30 minutes.
“If you lie during this investigation and Stone dies, you’re (in trouble),” Frank said.
Frank said his investigation showed the Big/Little reveal was around 9:20 p.m. and Pike members left the house with Foltz at 10:05 p.m. It takes about six minutes to travel between the party and Foltz’s Klotz Road apartment.
Foltz’s roommate arrived at 10:35 p.m., which negates Krinn’s statement that he stayed for 30 minutes, Frank said.
The 911 call was made at 11:21 p.m., Frank said.
He testified Foltz’s phone showed web searches March 3 and March 4 for Jim Beam whiskey, nine steps to prepare for a weekend of drinking and how to prepare to drink a lot of liquor.
A search of Krinn’s cell phone showed a 10:59 p.m. text on March 4 that he was at a front door of his Big. He later stood in line at Ziggy’s and then went to Shots as proven by texts.
Krinn received an 11:37 p.m. text: “You tapped in with Stone?”
He responded “I put him on the couch … I watched him for a minute.”
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross then had Frank refer back to the national text exchange, which started at 11:31 p.m., and pointed out both text strings were happening at the same time.
Gross also played a lengthy audio recording Frank had with Henricksen.
Henricksen was the new member educator for Pike. He was supposed to be in charge of the pledge party but handed off responsibility to another member.
“I think the person who was in charge was Daylen (Dunson), because he’s the president,” Henricksen said.
Henricksen said the responsibility of the party and the aftermath should have been managed by Dunson.
Dunson testified Tuesday as part of a plea deal with the state.
Henricksen answered all of Frank’s questions during the nearly 90-minute interrogation.
Several new members said they were told to drink their entire bottle, Frank said.
Henricksen said that is personal preference and there is no race to finish.
Frank said he was told Foltz finished his bottle in 23 minutes.
Henricksen said his biggest concern was Krinn took Foltz home and left him.
“A Big’s responsibility is their Little,” Henricksen said. “You do not leave that individual that night. … That doesn’t make any sense to me.”
He said his focus the day was getting attorneys and national leaders aware of the situation.
Frank said the lack of concern for Foltz was unacceptable.
“You can be held accountable for this,” Frank said to Henricksen, explaining that would happen if he knew something after the fact and covered it up.
As the audio played of Henricksen’s account of what happened to their son, Shari Foltz shook her head. Cory Foltz leaned forward with his elbows on his knees.
Frank confirmed that Henricksen told pledges to call off from class the day after the party. He read a message Foltz wrote March 4 to his professor, saying he was going out of town March 5.
Gross presented a 750 ml bottle and liter bottle (1,000 ml) of Evan Williams bourbon and left the bottles on the witness stand.
Frank said Foltz finished the liter bottle.
Krinn’s attorney, Samuel Shamansky, confirmed with Frank that while his client first lied to police, he later willingly complied.
He also got Frank to admit he had no personal knowledge that Foltz drank a liter bottle in 23 minutes and read an interview Frank had with another Pike member where he asked for a suggestion of who he thinks should be responsible and then led the conversation to Krinn.
The jury was dismissed before Eric Long, who is representing Henricksen, could question Frank.
Earlier Wednesday, defense attorneys questioned whether a psychologist was an expert on hazing and should be allowed to testify.
Gregory Parks, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has spent 20 years studying the legality and psychology of hazing.
A member of the Wake Forest University School of Law faculty, he teaches classes on civil litigation and social event liability.
When Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson submitted Parks as an expert witness, Shamansky objected.
The jury was excused for 10 minutes to allow discussion.
Shamansky questioned Parks’ qualifications.
“It’s wrong on every level,” he said. “I don’t believe he’s an expert in hazing. … And we have the right to know the relevancy of this.”
Parks has not interviewed anyone in this case and only drew conclusions, Shamansky said.
Kuhlman took 15 minutes, then ruled that Parks was qualified.
Without the jury in the room, Parks said his definition of hazing was “when a group member or group members force, require or coerce an individual or group of individuals who are seeking membership to that group or organization to engage in activities that could harm them psychologically or physically … when such activities are not required for the kind of work that organization does.”
After 30 minutes, the jury was called back.
If a person consented, they may not recognize it as hazing, Parks said, and hazing is not reported to authorities because the person did not recognize what they experienced was hazing and they don’t want to be an outcast.
Parks said Big/Little events are held to make a connection between the new member and the mentor.
“One of the core things they bond over is alcohol,” he said.
Each former Pike member who has previously testified in the trial has said a “family” bottle of liquor was shared during their initiation.
Parks said an individual is willing to tolerate hazing to become part of a high-value organization.
“It means the members of that organization are allowed to get by with a lot of stuff,” he said.
Shamansky pointed out that Parks has testified as an expert witness in court only once. He was paid $6,000 to testify in this case and never attempted to interview the defendants.
He also had Parks admit he did not know if any of his hazing data was collected from BGSU.
Long confirmed that all of Parks’ testimony was based on the fundamental decision that hazing occurred in this case.
Long’s questions centered on willingness to do something that may be dangerous and personal choice.
When Long said new members lose the ability to make a choice based on psychological pressure, Parks disagreed.
“New members want what the members have, and that is membership and acceptance,” Parks said. “The members hold the keys to the kingdom and new members want to be part of that kingdom.”