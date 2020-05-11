LUCKEY — Serenity Farm Equestrian Center’s Team Thunder is getting back to business on Friday, according to a news release.
"We are excited to announce that the mini therapy horses, making up Team Thunder, will be visiting various care facilities throughout Northwest Ohio. We hope that these no-contact visits will lift the spirits of residents and the caregivers who are working tirelessly each and every day," the release stated.
For more information regarding Team Thunder visits, call 419-833-1308. The center is located at 21870 Lemoyne Road.