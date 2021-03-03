Four Sentinel-Tribune staff members have received awards from the Associated Press.
Finalists were announced Tuesday in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors’ 2020 newspaper contest.
The awards in actual order of finish — first, second and third places — will be announced later along with the General Excellence, Hall of Fame, Rising Star and First Amendment winners.
Multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley won in three categories including best photographer and best feature photo, “Back to the Top.” He won two of the slots for best video for “BG Community Comes Together to Celebrate Juneteenth” and “Dispatchers Help Ease Local Family’s Pain this Holiday.”
Editor Debbie Rogers is a finalist for best headline writer and best feature writer awards.
Education Editor Marie Thomas-Baird is a finalist for best explanatory reporting on “The Fight for BG schools.”
Columnist Raul Ascunce is a finalist for best columnist. He has been writing for the Sentinel-Tribune for 30 years and his “Relatively Speaking” column runs every other Wednesday.
Fifty-two daily newspapers submitted 1,418 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2020.
Entries were judged by editors from the Detroit News and MLive, Division V; The Grand Haven (Michigan) Tribune, Division IV; The McComb Daily (Michigan), Division III; Mount Pleasant (Michigan) Morning Sun, Hearst Media and Cadillac (Michigan) News, Division II; the Petoskey (Michigan) News-Review and the Alpena (Michigan) News, Division I.
The Sentinel-Tribune is in Division I.